The April meeting of the Weston City Council was banal to the point of being uneventful. Sorry, not every city council meeting is a philosophical debate wrapped in a Kung Fu fight.
The first issue of the night was Joe Kennedy and his building lots on 200 West. He has at present received the necessary paperwork from all parties involved save one, the Weston Creek Canal Company, the issue being that a buried pipe could potentially break with the heavy construction machinery moving over it. The council was reluctant to sign off on the matter until then, though they did make it clear that Kennedy would be on the hook for any repairs.
While Kennedy did borderline accuse the council of stonewalling him, the fact remains that the council must dot every “i” and cross every “t” on these matters because there are other developers eyeing them over. They have the most valuable thing on Franklin County’s west side right now: available water connections.
Jace Cundick was next to speak, his issue being that the traffic demand being put on the section of 200 North between 100 and 200 East is too great for the road’s size. The shoulders get muddy, which can be especially problematic this time of year with everything that isn’t waterproof being a muddy mess. One attendee commented that were it not for the experienced bus driver of that particular route, they would be fishing them out daily.
In smaller news, the dogs are still an issue, with several council members listing specific canines. The council is still looking for a full-time dog catcher. It comes with $50 per catch plus $7 per day for feeding the animal. Mayor Greg Garner floated the idea that perhaps the council members themselves will have to handle it part time.
The city has renewed its signatures on the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination against future homeowners. April is Fair Housing Month.
The city is also strengthening its junk ordinances, that is, ordinances concerning junk, not ordinances that you may believe are themselves junk. Basically, if you leave junk on a city easement for more than 30 days, it gets hauled off and you get the bill.
