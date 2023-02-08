The coldest Weston City Council meeting of 2023 was rather short.
The first issues on the agenda were building lots and more building lots. First Cory and Stephanie Newton’s building permit was approved and then Taci Balls’ building permit was also approved. Both parties were subdividing the land to turn them into individual building lots.
Taci confronted the council over the lack of clarity concerning the steps new homebuilders would need to take, citing her own experience bouncing back and forth between city and county. The council has begun working on developing a list of steps to ease future homeowners through the process.
The only person there not subdividing a lot was Van Woodward, and all he was building was a shed.
The next item was the renewal of nine business licenses. These ranged from plumbing and meat cutting to nails and energy companies. All were renewed with little discussion.
In the mayor’s report, the council has been invited by Steve Wood of Sunrise Engineering to learn how to use the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software to help them manage the area around Weston.
And last but not least, Dale Hansen has officially quit as dog catcher. The city is currently looking for a replacement, but in the meantime the only thing your roaming pooch will probably get caught by is a passing car.
