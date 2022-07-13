At last week’s meeting of the Weston City Council, the first issue of the evening was Zach and Charity Jeppsons’ application for a new address — one of glorious bureaucratic paperwork snafus.
Their form got rejected by the Franklin County postmaster for lack of the correct signatures, so Charity went back to the council for a review and they were shocked that the Jeppsons were rejected. We’ve all had that moment at one point or another, where you have to get the right form to go from the right person, then to the other right person, and tough luck because you are not the right person even though they are right in front of you. The council reviewed the documentation and signed it to make it that much more official.
Taci Balls came to the meeting to discuss her plans to implement a youth council for Weston, the purpose of which is to encourage the high school kids to engage in helping with city events and give them a feeling that they have a voice in the running of their community. She presented her proposal for the bylaws to the council and discussed it with them. No decision was made that night on this matter.
The next matter of the evening was Weston’s water usage. Steve Wood of Sunrise Engineering updated the council on the water usage system that according to Weston’s water operator, Glen Kirkbride, is a digital system located in the lower pump house. This tracks water usage every 15 minutes, but is needed to be connected to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The point is that the number of available water hookups can’t be determined because there isn’t enough data without the two systems being integrated. Once this system is connected, the city will have a much better idea as to the average daily water usage. This will help the city pace out and measure for the future growth of Weston city.
Another issue Steve brought up was the need to have the information and general knowledge of city infrastructure in a slightly more accessible and long-lasting place than Glen Kirkbride’s head. The city has been working over the past year to map out all utility connections, the new fiber optic lines, power, phone and especially water, and soon it will be available to city officials in a digital form via an app. Currently they have to reference a physical map for things such as the nearest shut off valve in case of an emergency and the more time lapses between a water line break and shutting off that section the more water is wasted. This will save time, water and money.
The final issue of the night was the ordinances, particularly Section 13, which covers zoning. The mayor submitted the updated, codified Weston municipal code to the city attorney, with the exception of Title 13, as it still needs clarification and updates. The issue with it stems from the need for more defined and restrictive zoning to better control large developers who are seeking to make a quick buck by cutting and pasting houses in the city. Steve Wood, who’s been helping the city with the new water tank, introduced the council to Lance Evans, a city planning specialist employed by Sunrise Engineering. He will be serving as their code advisor for the future revisions of the city building code.
Lance took a moment to chat with the council about his experience as a code advisor and shared a horror story or two, one of which was that in an undisclosed city in another state a building code he was shocked by just said “apartments are permitted” — no limits, no specification. A complex could be four units or four hundred. Several council members’ jaws dropped as the point he was going for hit home. If the city is to grow in a natural and pleasing way, they have to keep a tight leash on developers and Section 13 is how they do it. The council has agreed to meet with Lance and go into further depth of changes that will be beneficial to the city.