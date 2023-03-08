The March Weston city council meeting was both well outside the norms and very much within them.
As far as subject matter that was well within the norms, now that the water project is complete many people are coming forward with building applications. What was outside the norms was the sheer number of people attending the meeting. There are 10 chairs available and 13 people in the room.
The first speaker was Myranda Garrett, a representative of CAPSA, an advocacy association that protects victims of domestic violence located in Logan. They gave the council around 20 pins and a flier and thanked them for their support of their organization. Since the coronavirus pandemic the number of domestic violence incidents have increased nationwide.
The next person to speak was Joe Kennedy, a developer seeking to establish six lots starting at the corner of 100 North and 200 West and going the length of 200 West. He explained to the council his plans for the development while his daughter offered doughnuts to the council and attendees. The hangup was the high number of water connections he was applying for. In the past the city has granted water hookups for a parcel of land only for the prospective homeowner to vanish, leaving the city with a building lot they are required to provide water to.
This fact made the council consider various alterations to the requirements for getting a water hookup. None of them were taken due to them not being on the agenda and any agenda for a public meeting must be finalized days in advance. At the moment there is no provision in the building code for the city to reclaim an unused water connection.
The debate lasted nearly 45 minutes, in the end a provisional water hookup for each lot was approved under current statutes with only one nay vote on the matter. The major hangup was concern there was not enough data to be certain that there would be enough water to support all the new development the city was seeing. In the end Mayor Greg Garner called the engineer who oversaw the water project, Sunrise Engineering’s Steve Wood. The data problem stemmed from a miscommunication about which meter was being read and referenced.
There are two meters of note in this matter. One meter is above the new tank and measures the output of the spring (spring meter). The other meter is below the tank and measures the city’s water consumption (tank meter). The spring meter has been in operation for over three years with no one actively getting the data from it until recently and the tank meter has been recording for just over a year since it was installed. According to the spring meter records, the city can support the new developments being requested.
During the meeting it was brought up that the six lots have a water line belonging to the Weston Creek Canal Company. It was pointed out that should the line need to be serviced at some point in the future, the homeowners would be forced to allow it to be dug up as it is a public utility same as a powerline or fiber-optic cable. It should also be noted that no hookups have been given out at all. The city is giving out tentative approval of a water connection and the applicants must still jump through multiple other legal hoops (building permit, DEQ review, financing, etc.) before anything actually happens.
In other news, the council has proposed a potential fee schedule for the new dog catcher. The first time a dog is caught it would be a $50 fine, $10 of which goes to a licensing fee if the animal is not already licensed. The rest goes straight into the dog catcher’s pocket. The next catch, and every single one after that, would be $100. There was concern that the high cost might make the owners simply abandon the animal, and some did want the fee higher. When questioned if the council was willing to pay for a tranquilizer gun they said no; however, there are some catchpoles they are willing to lend out. There is only one problem concerning the new dog catcher — they don’t have one yet. But if a minimum of $40 per fleabag sounds appealing, contact the city council.
