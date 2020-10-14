Weston’s mayor, Greg Garner, is taking on the Mayor’s Challenge where he must walk 10,000 steps each day for the entire month of October, to earn the city $1,000. So if you see him walking through the neighborhood wave hello to him.
The water project is proceeding with the water storage tank up and running and the new well drilled and connected. The only thing left is to build a new well house to contain that new well. The city has given a tour of the area to several contractors for their consideration in making bids on the project by Oct 20.
June Aston clarified an error from the previous month when Brent Webb made a request to rent any excess water leftover from the city park. Aston reminded the council that under the Weston Irrigation Creek Company’s bylaws the water in the ditch is provided on a first come first serve basis and any unused shares of water literally flow on to the next person downstream, and therefore cannot be rented out unilaterally by the council, but can be done if all the people on that ditch agree.
When the discussion revealed that an unidentified person had moved their shares of water up Weston Canyon, ostensibly against the company’s bylaws Aston leaned forward in surprise. “What!?” she asked. She and the council reflected on the long, and sometimes bloody, history of water right fights in this part of the world.
The codification of the city ordinances is nearing completion. Shannon Ellsworth of Sunrise Engineering did send a message to the council indicating that in her research there were several ordinances that were out of date or otherwise no longer relevant to the current status of the city. The current plan is to have those ordinances set aside for the council to review independently. Once the codification and review of the new ordinances are completed the council intends to revoke all current ordinances to clear the slate and install the new unified codebook in their place.