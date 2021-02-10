The February City Council meeting exceptional for one reason: attendance. Four people showed up.
Steve Wood of Sunrise Engineering, discussed construction of the well house. This ranged from the removal of the windows to the position of plugs inside the building. The reason the plugs were a topic at all is that the original design had no place outside the structure for the heater to be plugged in during the winter so that the pipes don’t freeze. A cord would have had to be run from the outside through the wedged open door down to the basement where the pump and heater were. Wood also worked in three snow days into the city’s contract just in case of a freak snowstorm or some other delay.
The next subject he brought up was fire hydrants. At present there are 11 hydrants in the city of Weston that are in need of being replaced, one of which is actively failing. The cost given for the new hydrants was $5,150 plus $3,000 for labor. The city has ample money left over from the water tank for this particular project among others.
To best use the money between the new hydrants and possibly replace the sections of pipe that feed them, Councilman Travis Johnson requested a form be created with the prices offered by Sunrise Engineering for each different part and service so that the city can get the most bang for their buck.
It should be noted that while the other 10 hydrants do need to be replaced they are still functioning and are not expected to become a pressing need for about two more years.
Mark Koller expressed concern over late fees on his water bill. He asked if he could simply pay his water bill annually instead of monthly and instead pay his overage charges monthly. City Clerk Sharon Kropf assured him that other people using city water do exactly that.
The last two guests of the evening, Hank Povey and Justin Roberts, came together as representatives of the Twin Lakes Canal Company to discuss barrow pits. Due to the rapid thaw this year, seldom used drainage ditches are suddenly running with water and in some places that water has nowhere to go. The issue is that some homeowners downstream have filled in their ditches which could result in flooding. The final decision was to approach the state to see what could be done and who was responsible for restoring the ditches or paying for property damage caused by the flooding.
Mayor Greg Garner explained to the council that due to a military training accident near Boise the governor has said that all flags must be flown at half-mast until the memorials are completed. Also, there is a bit of a volunteer crisis going on in regards to the fire department and ambulances. According to Scott Vahsholtz, who applied to be a volunteer firefighter, the problem can be largely attributed to the mandate that all the firefighters must also be certified EMT’s, which he feels drives many people away. It is important to note that the term volunteer is a misnomer as they are paid for their service.