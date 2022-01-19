The Weston city council meeting for January was fairly standard. There was the standard swearing in of the council for a new term, the standard renewal of business licenses, the standard water progress report from Sunrise Engineering and the standard budget review. All of which happened while a standard January snow storm was blowing outside.
The swearing in of the new council members was less of a ‘welcome to the council’ type of thing and more of a ‘OK, let’s do this officially this time’ type of thing. Denise Johnson, the city’s new clerk, officiated the vows of the council members Alex Buttars and Morgan Purser and the reaffirmation of Greg Garner as mayor. The quorum needed to hold the meeting was accomplished thanks to former city clerk Sharon Kropf volunteering her cell for the call with Councilman Vahsholtz.
All the business licenses up for renewal this month have been save one, Scott Vahsholtz’s trucking business. As per the rules of all city councils, a council member must recuse themselves from voting on a matter that personally affects them, and in some cases even immediate relatives, to avoid accusations of impropriety. Since Scott recusing himself would break the quorum his license renewal was postponed until next month.
Steve Wood came with another update to the water project focusing on the fire suppression system of Weston City. On the bright side all the fire hydrants in need of replacement have been done, except one. You might remember in past months the oldest fire hydrant in the city is what started the whole replacement process. Despite its poor condition there’s one problem with that hydrant that is keeping it there, it’s so old there’s zero paperwork on it.
They can’t replace it until they know where the water is coming from. So they dug a hole to see what was down there only to realize they’d have to dig out the entire line to the nearest certified junction point to make sure nothing prohibited on a fire line was attached. Only then to have a concerned citizen fill the initial hole back in.
The line to the general area would have to be shut down and drained but as the system stands that would mean shutting down half of Weston’s fire suppression ability. To offset this, a Pressure Reducing Valve will be installed in the coming months.
This valve will do two things; first it will reduce the pressure in the pipes further downhill from the tank, which have been breaking due to the extreme pressure from the gravity flow, and also allow a smaller area that may need repair or inspection to be drained without cutting off the rest of the city.
In smaller news the budget review says the city is operating within its financial limits and Mayor Greg Garner wished to thank everyone from the Franklin County Road Department and Glenn Kirkbride personally for their tireless efforts to keep Weston’s streets clear of snow build up this winter.