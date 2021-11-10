The November city council meeting in Weston began rather formally with the swearing in of the newest council member, Alex Buttars.
After Ryan Beckstead resigned in September the council was a man down, but was able to still do business last month with the three remaining council members choosing to wait until after the election. With that election over, Councilman Buttars took the oath of office and his seat at the table, though he will have to take the oath again in January when his term officially starts.
In other election news, Kent Aston has been elected to officially take over the council position vacated after Sarah Layland resigned, making his a two-year term.
In building news, the city granted three building permits. Jeremy Wright and Stephanie Newton both can submit their building plans to the county for review, and Brian Evelyn will be building a winter shed for his tractor.
For roads, the city may be getting a bit of a windfall. Sunrise Engineering has generously agreed to file for grants so the city can maintain and improve its roadways, and they’re doing it pro bono. One such grant is called the Highway Investment Grant, which would give the city $50,000 for the development of a transportation plan. That grant is without restrictive qualifiers such as the city having to raise $50,000 themselves before the grant matches it; however, it is a road grant and is earmarked only for the roads of Weston.
In the mayor’s report, Mayor Greg Garner informed everyone gathered there that he had completed the Mayor’s Challenge once again. While he did struggle, he was proud to have secured the extra $1,000 for the city’s future activities.
The next subject was the fiber optic internet currently being threaded throughout the city. The mayor did stress that right now a fiber optic internet connection is available to all homes for free thanks to money from a COVID-19 relief bill.
You may have noticed the fast pace at which they are installing the lines. That’s because the relief bill is set to expire at midnight on New Years Eve. If they don’t get the lines installed, get things running and submit the bill to the city by then, they’re out the money — and they’re not the only ones.
Right now, the cost of putting any and all connections in is covered by the COVID money, but come 2022 it will cost you $200 at a bare minimum. That’s $200 if the cable is on your side of the street, so no need to bore under the road, and nothing in the yard to get in the way, like tree roots. The contractors are aiming to be done by December 15 so there can be some breathing room for unforeseen issues.
The final issue of the night was Santa and whether he’ll use horse or horsepower to visit the good boys and girls of Weston this year. Last year the horses seem to have decided they were cold, tired and it was dark, so they were reluctant to pull a hay trailer with a fat red guy on it.
The council decided to hold off on the whole thing until next month when any public health notices might be published. That would aid them in determining if St. Nicholas just comes to the door and leaves goodie bags, or comes in. One thing they did decide is that the rules for Santa are the same as trick-or-treaters — porch lights on means you want a visit from the jolly red giant; porch lights off means “bah humbug.”