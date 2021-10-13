Weston’s October city council meeting began with the resignation of another council member. This time it was Ryan Beckstead who resigned. Since it was his seat that was up for reelection the council has decided to simply swear in his replacement a month early so they will begin in December rather than January. Kent Aston will serve as the council president for the remainder of the year. Sarah Layland resigned in September.
Two water issues came up during the meeting. Walt Povey asked about a water connection to a new piece of land he just subdivided. He wanted to secure the rights to a water connection without paying the monthly fees until a home is finished and inhabited. The council said no, but offered two options: pay for the water hook-up and monthly fee or pay for the hook-up and set it to be in suspension. Each has its pros and cons. Active hook-ups are billed the monthly rate even though a drop of water isn’t used. Suspended accounts are not billed, but when they are activated, the owner will pay for six months of water upfront.
The other water issue concerns a well-drilling variance. Normally the drilling of a personal well is forbidden within the city limits. Brian Evelyn is developing two plots, one of which, like his own home, is on the wrong side of Weston Creek for a municipal water hook up, thus requiring a well. The cost to tunnel under the creek was estimated at $250,000. The council approved the variance.
In a final note on water, the situation with delinquent water bills has become untenable. After a brief discussion over how to best sort those who are merely forgetful from those who are actually negligent, the council decided that the amounts left on a delinquent water bill can now be added to the homeowners’ property taxes.
The council was reasonable, they emphasized. If there is a good reason for someone not having enough money to pay their water bill they would understand, but so far no one has come forward with their explanation.
In smaller news, it’s time for the annual Mayor’s Challenge where mayors throughout the state may walk 10,000 steps a day for the entire month of October to earn the city $1,000. At the meeting Mayor Greg Garner was already complaining that he was sore. Residents are invited to cheer him on and thank him for another $1,000 this year.
The council reminds residents that high speed fiber optic internet is available through a grant to be fed into all homes within the city. While subscribing to a service is not required, having the connection increase a home’s value. Should a homeowner decline the connection and later change their mind, the connection will be at the home owner’s expense. At the moment there are no plans for the fiber optics to go up the canyon but the city will approach the company and contractors laying the line to see if servicing the 10-15 homes up there can be worth their while.
On a final matter, the city will be holding a pumpkin walk in the park on October 21, 22, 23 from 6-8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to enter their best pumpkin creation. Prizes will be awarded to the winning entries.