Like many aspects of modern life, the Weston City Council meeting was not untouched by COVID-19. To best practice social distancing the meeting was physically closed to the public though they could still participate in the meeting by phone.
The new well for the water tank is on hold until the pandemic has burned itself out. The driller has cited both the Governor’s Stay At Home Order, and the fact that several people would be traveling from out of state and is concerned about liability issues. The overhaul of the water valve in front of the Post Office has also been postponed.
In accordance with the Stay At Home Order, the Mayor has asked that no family reunions or groups get together at the park. Kids should not be playing basketball or contact sports in the park at this precarious time. Families can still take walks in the park; the have been encouraged to just remember to practice social distancing.
Mayor Garner was notified of an assault, who directed the caller to contact the Sheriff’s office and file a report. He also said he would do what he could on his end.
Governor Little is holding a teleconference for local governments throughout the state to provide weekly updates on COVID-19. Mayor Garner has been participating in these calls every Thursday.