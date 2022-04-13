At their April meeting, Weston City Council members received a signed poster from a CAPSA representative in recognition of the city’s aid in promoting CAPSA and the services it provides to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and rape. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The April Weston City Council meeting was refreshing — meeting when the sun is still up was a nice change of pace.
The meeting began with a representative from CAPSA, a support center for those suffering from domestic and sexual abuse. The young lady was there in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April to present the council with a commemorative poster thanking the city for its aid in promoting CAPSA and its services.
In 2021, CAPSA received over 750 calls concerning rape and abuse. When questioned how many of those calls came from the Idaho areas they serve, the response was, “a fair amount.” The council signed the poster and posed for a photo to show their solidarity against that type of behavior.
Steve Wood of Sunrise Engineering was the next to speak and it was on the status of the new water system. He advised the council to formally close the well house project as it has been working perfectly for the past few weeks.
In other news, Scott Vahsholtz has resigned from the council effective immediately. The council is currently debating through their nominees to replace him and have not announced any publicly so far.
And finally, Jace Keller is the new city attorney for Weston.