The December Weston city council meeting began with the swearing in of two new members. Morgan Purser was sworn in as a new city council member and Denise Johnson is to be the new city clerk. This was her first meeting.
During the mayor’s report, Mayor Greg Garner expressed concerns over the need for the new codified ordinances “to have teeth,” as he put it.
He emphasized the need to have the penalties be proportional to the infringement, as penalties that are too light encourage repeat offenses and those that are too heavy could mean criminal charges.
In other news, Santa will be making in-home visits this year. The goodie bags are in the works as the young women of both Weston wards will be working on them on Dec. 23 and then they will be delivered by the jolly old soul on Christmas Eve.
The biggest issue of the evening came during the public comment section. Councilman Kent Aston received a letter in the mail notifying him about land development near his property. Back in August the city was approached by two land developers for the purpose of turning 88 acres of land into plots for 22 homes.
The city turned them down and they took their chances with the county, which paid off. After initially tabling the discussion in September, the issue was taken up and passed the day before Thanksgiving. At present, the development is outside the city limits and therefore not entitled to a municipal water hookup. The council has begun investigating measures it can take to keep it that way.
One such potential measure is a joint ordinance between the city and county. The very first point of the very first section reads, “Ensuring that development in the established area of impact of the city has no adverse impact on the municipal water supply and does not increase potential for flooding, contamination or damage to the City’s wellhead and watershed protection area.”
The full ordinance can be found on the Franklin County Planning and Zoning website. Scroll down to the green button labeled “Weston Area of Impact.” The document includes two pages of bulleted points and a map.