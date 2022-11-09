The November meeting of Weston’s city council went off like clockwork.
The first issue of the night was the water hookup fee. It has increased to $20,000. The council wishes to remind everyone that there is no waiting list for water hookups — they are first come, first served.
The next bureaucratic issue of the night was the review of the future city ordinances. These have not gone into effect yet, and officials are hoping to have the hearing for it in December. The review started with several recommendations that the city attorney left with the council pertaining to better defining certain times, amounts and conditions, a.k.a. wordsmithing. There were several specific examples that stood out.
It should be noted that while the new city ordinances aren’t yet in effect, the old ones still are. One example listed that night was that living in mobile homes or camping trailers is forbidden on Depot Street. The council intends to expand that to be citywide, the sole exception being for those who are building a permanent home and wish to camp out on the lot during construction, though that is only allowed for six months.
Second was the need to ban fireworks in future dry years during the summer, so it was decided they’d adhere to the recommendations of the fire marshal. This would mostly be for commercially available fireworks bought to be used at private homes and not the display at the park every July.
Finally came animal control. Unlike most cities that emphasize the number of animals permitted inside the city limits, Weston chose to focus on containment itself rather than a set number. If a property owner can keep the animals contained and from being a general nuisance, the city is willing to allow that person to exercise their own good sense — though they did wish to stress that you get one free warning and after that, you start getting fines.
The biggest, reddest, jolliest issue of the night was of course Santa Claus. City event coordinator Taci Balls came with some questions about Santa suits and getting the fillings for the bags. The suits have been cleaned and ready for use.
The council told her that in years past they had gotten the peanuts donated by Texas RoadHouse in Logan. This also led into the funniest moment of the evening: someone pointed out that there were some of last year’s bags sitting in the back of the old city building. There was a moment of confused silence before it was pointed out that the bags were, in fact, unused leftovers.
