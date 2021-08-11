The August City Council Meeting for Weston went quite smoothly, until the last half hour.
The meeting began with Tom Green, the local fireworks guy, telling the council that due to increased shipping and material prices the city will need to come up with more money for the fireworks display for next year’s Pioneer Day celebration. According to his estimations, the bill will come to around $6,400 and that would have been this year’s tab had he not augmented it with leftover fireworks he had on hand and some of his own money. He implored the council to seek corporate sponsors for future displays. Mayor Greg Garner joked that they might have to just give everyone sparklers in the future.
Steve Wood of Sunrise Engineering told the council and about 20 people attending the meeting, that all the hydrants in the city that needed to be replaced have been, save one, and that’s because the pipes that supply it aren’t on any maps. A few minor hiccups throughout the project appeared and were subsequently ironed out.
Wood also said that according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the city is now in compliance with the Redundant Water Source Rule that states that should a well go offline or a spring become contaminated the city can still supply the necessary water to its citizens. That is for 10 months out of the year. During the months of July and August when temperatures are at their highest so is water usage, with many people using culinary water for their outdoor plants. So far the DEQ has allowed this to slide with the understanding that if push comes to shove the citizens of Weston would choose themselves over their trees.
But it wasn’t water that brought the meeting to a boiling point, it was a housing development discussed at the council meeting last month. At that time, the council believed that decision about the development fell within the jurisdiction of the county. That may prove to be incorrect, and the council is now looking into whether the development is within the Weston Impact Zone.
Should a development be approved by the county, the city council noted that it would require extensive testing, above and beyond the standard tests, to ensure the health and safety of anyone living downhill. The council also noted the city has no plans to annex the property into the city, period. Anyone building anything other than a simple shed would have to drill a well for drinking water before starting construction.
The council has repeatedly urged the people gathered there to attend the meetings and get the whole story, rather than second-hand through social media posts, gossip and rumor.
Several snide remarks were made about the treachery of local government, and complaints that the 8 p.m. time for the county planning and zoning meeting meant that the commission was trying to hide shady dealings with big land developers.
The crowd also turned on the Weston City Council members. Councilman Travis Johnson said he as well as his wife and father, have been just short of threatened over this issue, including to “Get out of town.” It was surreal, he said, to discover on social media what his opinion was on the subject. Tyson Schvaneveldt raised suspicions that Johnson was in cahoots with the developers since Johnson is listed on the city web page as a real-estate developer. Johnson said his license has lapsed.
Councilwoman Sarah Layland was also confronted by Schvaneveldt. At last month’s meeting she let slip some news she overheard about the development, information that later proved false. She apologized for the error but that didn’t stop the accusations that she was lying.
At Schvaneveldt’s insistence, Councilman Scott Vahsholtz declared that he would always defend Weston from harm. Schvaneveldt wanted a similar declaration from Johnson, who refused on principle, due to online abuse. Neither Layland’s apology nor Johnson’s silence cooled the atmosphere before long voices were raised and past insults brought up. The meeting was concluded before it could go further.
For those interested in running for a seat on the city council the application period to get on the ballot runs from mid August to mid September. Both the mayor’s seat and a council seat are up for grabs.
In more tepid news, the Cache Gran Fondo (CGF) may have to look elsewhere for their cyclists to travel as many of the riders made themselves a public nuisance. In one instance four bikers abreast on the highway caused issues for oncoming traffic. In other years cyclists have relieved their bladders on the side of the Weston church building; last time it was the old lower pump house that got it. Mayor Garner kicked out one cyclist while six others ran off. “They were using us as a bathroom,” he spat. The council decided that, in the future, the CGF will have to apply at least a full month before the ride. The city had a week’s notice on the last race. Garner said the city would be keeping the race deposit for environmental violations.
The council is aware that most of the cyclists involved are decent people who obey the rules and follow the guidelines but said those few knuckleheads ruin it for everyone else.