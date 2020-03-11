Steven Wood of Sunrise Engineering gave Weston City Council a breakdown of the water tank and well’s finances thus far at the council meeting last week. The project is on schedule and in the black financially; both of the $500,000 grants from The Army Corp of Engineers and the Community Development Block Grant from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development have been fully claimed. The Dept. of Environmental Quality loan has not been touched yet. However, should that money need to be used there is a quirk of Idaho law that may prove to be the city’s saving grace. Loans for municipal projects do not close until the project is finished, so most of the $406,000 allotted for the loan can be refunded that will lower the principle amount and therefore the amount of interest charged.
The remaining items that need to be done such as a final test of the new well’s water quality, building the well house and piping the well to the tank are also on time and on budget. The council is currently looking into insurance options for the tank.
On his way out Wood handed a copy of the project budget to Matt Regan. He then stood to inform the city of the results of their annual financial audit. The city is also in the black. More than in the black thanks to the bond that was passed for the new water tank the city is very solvent, at least on paper. Taking that into account though he attributed the city’s excellent financial health to the bookkeeping of Sharon Kropf the city clerk and the diligence of the council as a whole.
In the mayor’s report it was stated that Councilman Scott Vahsholtz will be representing the city at an upcoming coronavirus preparation workshop. At this turn in conversation Mayor Greg Garner recounted a recent trip to Logan’s Sam’s Club where water was flying off the shelves by the cart full. In wake of this the council wished to assure the citizens of Weston that the water supply for the city is safe and secure, that coronavirus isn’t spread by water and that so long as people wash their hands and use good hygiene the chances of catching corona or any other disease is reduced.
The remodel of the old city building is progressing, as no asbestos was found. The current plan is to gut the building in April, leaving the exterior shell and redesigning the interior to better utilize the building’s capacity.
During the public comment section Chris Yancey asked if he could get a mailbox for his mother-in-law who had just moved into a small apartment that he had refurbished for her. The request for the mailbox stems from a desire to give her a sense of independence and privacy. The council asked if a post office box would be acceptable for her as an alternative to a new address but she is in no condition to go that far.
The problem here is one of multi-family dwellings and they have been an issue in the past. The concern is that by giving the apartment a separate mailing address they would be giving a future owner the right to sell or rent that apartment separately. While Yancey assured the council that once the apartment’s current resident no longer needs it, the apartment will be reincorporated into the house, the problem would be one of precedence. Anyone in the future could point to this situation and use it against the city. The apartment is attached to the house via the utilities, and it doesn’t have its own power and water meter. The council advised Yancey that no actions could be taken during the public comment portion of the agenda and recommended that he ask the City Clerk to be placed on the agenda for the April council meeting. In the meantime the council plans to study the mother-in-law clauses that have already been implemented by other legislative bodies.