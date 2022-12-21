Support Local Journalism

The final meeting of the Weston City Council for the 2022 year began with a hearing concerning the formal adoption of the city’s municipal code and zoning changes within the city.

Residents were given the opportunity to comment on the changes. Mayor Garner emphasized that the code is organized into sections and is a living document, which will make future changes much easier than the single ordinance method. The municipal code has been legally reviewed by the Weston City Attorney. Weston resident Travis Johnson recommended that the city follow up with a city master plan. All comments and recommendations were taken under advisement by the Weston City Council.


