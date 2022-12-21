...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and
drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher,
Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River
Region and Franklin/Oneida Region
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to
noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
The final meeting of the Weston City Council for the 2022 year began with a hearing concerning the formal adoption of the city’s municipal code and zoning changes within the city.
Residents were given the opportunity to comment on the changes. Mayor Garner emphasized that the code is organized into sections and is a living document, which will make future changes much easier than the single ordinance method. The municipal code has been legally reviewed by the Weston City Attorney. Weston resident Travis Johnson recommended that the city follow up with a city master plan. All comments and recommendations were taken under advisement by the Weston City Council.
The new zoning will not cause any retroactive changes, no building lots or building projects that have already been approved will have that approval revoked. The goal of this is to give the council a level of power over the growth of the city so they can preserve its character.
The zoning will consist of three zones: residential, agricultural and one in between called residential-agricultural. They are defined by their land use and the number of farm animals allowed on them. The council has chosen to emphasize containment over setting a strict number. So if you’ve got a lot with four cows on it and you can keep them clean and contained, no problem; but if you’ve got one horse that thinks the only reason fences exist is to jump over them, one warning, then problem.
The hearing ended and the council meeting proper began. The first issue then was concerning Santa Claus. Taci Balls, the city event coordinator, confirmed that she had found enough people to fill the role for that night. There was a small hiccup though, the city has six Santa suits and yet for a character described as having a belly like a tub full of jelly, they just about couldn’t find anyone skinny enough to fit — the suits are too small. So she asked for and was granted a budget to get some new, bigger suits.
The water project is in the cleanup stage. There are some holes that need to be re-drilled to be larger, some old concrete that needs hauled off and some valves that were ordered in copper but need to be stainless steel. The council took a moment to reflect on that point as Weston’s water is notorious for dissolving copper pipes and fittings.
