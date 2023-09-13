The September meeting of the Weston City Council had an interesting start.
The first order of business was to reinstate Alex Buttars as a councilman after he resigned last month due to a conflict of interest when the city sought to hire his father as a utilities manager. As a result of this Alex is no longer legally considered an elected representative. he is an appointed representative. That means is serving his community by filling a vacancy until the next election, the fact that it was his spot to begin with is legally irrelevant. As a heads up the elections for new city council members is in November.
Next was Steven Wood of Sunrise Engineering. He presented the council with various charts detailing the water systems behavior over the last year. This information included things such as the springs average output each month and even the daily flow rate. The daily flow rate is an hourly analysis of typical water usage, for example water usage increases around 4 p.m. when most students get home and get a drink of water, flush the toilet, etc.
From this information an interesting coincidence emerged. The peak water use day for Weston occurs in July, 330 gallons per minute, which lines up almost perfectly with when the spring achieves peak output from melting snow. There was a brief concern raised that the water increase could be from irrigation water. Steven addressed that it is a slight possibility but assured the council that all water quality tests have returned with a green light — any contamination that might be happening is being filtered out by the hills before it ever reaches the spring.
With this information the council will have a better picture concerning how many water hookups they can hand out in the future. This is a good thing for the city as one of the fears the council had was handing out too many hookups and having no water to fill them. With this data and the data from each subsequent year the city has a tool to use against future developers. Under US law any prospective homeowner or developer that wants to build in a location must be allowed to do so unless given a concrete reason why not. A lack of potable water is one such concrete reason.
Tyler Johnson was there to request permission to cut down some dead maples around the city for the lumber, and the city granted permission for those trees.
In closing, a representative of CAPSA, a shelter for battered women, had a flier for the city council and wished to remind everyone that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.