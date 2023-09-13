Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The September meeting of the Weston City Council had an interesting start.

The first order of business was to reinstate Alex Buttars as a councilman after he resigned last month due to a conflict of interest when the city sought to hire his father as a utilities manager. As a result of this Alex is no longer legally considered an elected representative. he is an appointed representative. That means is serving his community by filling a vacancy until the next election, the fact that it was his spot to begin with is legally irrelevant. As a heads up the elections for new city council members is in November.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.