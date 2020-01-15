According to meters in Weston City, there is a water leak somewhere in the city. City officials are looking for the leak and suspect it to be in the area surrounding the lower pump house.
Other than that mystery, Weston’s first city council meeting of 2020 was a quiet affair. Scott Vahsholtz and Sarah Layland were sworn in as the newest city council members. Vasholtz took his seat with the other council members; Mark Koller was not present for the meeting. The council decided to leave Ryan Beckstead as the council president.
The council has been considering changing its meeting times to best accommodate the council members so they can attend. The options discussed were to leave it when it is, move it to the first Thursday of the month, the second Wednesday of the month, or something else entirely. The council has chosen to put this decision on the backburner until March or April. The reason for this was to grant Scott Vahsholtz the time needed to complete his training as a fireman.
Speaking of the pump house the council declined an offer for a maintenance company to take care of the generator there. The reason for this is that since the switch to the gravity fed system the generator isn’t really used. It is just run once a month to keep it operable and getting it a new battery every few years, both of which the city has been doing already for less money than the service would have charged.