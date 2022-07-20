Randy Jacobson, of Weston, won $160,400 in the June 29 drawing of the Idaho Cash game of the Idaho Lottery.
Randy Jacobson, of Weston, is a regular Idaho Lottery Draw Game player who won $160,400 playing his favorite game, Idaho Cash.
“You get two plays for $1,” said Jacobson. “It has great odds and is only played in Idaho.”
To win the jackpot, players match all five numbers selected for a single draw. Jacobson did just that, matching all five numbers from the June 29, 2022 drawing.
On July 15, Jacobson claimed the fifth largest jackpot in Idaho Cash history when he visited Lottery offices in Boise. His winning ticket was purchased from the Woodward Country Store in Weston.
“I checked my ticket the very next day after the draw and I couldn’t believe I’d won!” exclaimed Jacobson. “I just hoped I had checked it correctly.”
Jacobson plans to pay off bills and then put the rest into savings.
For selling the winning ticket, Woodward Country Store receives a bonus from the Idaho Lottery for $16,040.
