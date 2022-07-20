Idaho lottery winner Weston

Randy Jacobson, of Weston, won $160,400 in the June 29 drawing of the Idaho Cash game of the Idaho Lottery.

 Courtesy Photo/Idaho Lottery

Randy Jacobson, of Weston, is a regular Idaho Lottery Draw Game player who won $160,400 playing his favorite game, Idaho Cash.

“You get two plays for $1,” said Jacobson. “It has great odds and is only played in Idaho.”

