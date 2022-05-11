The May Weston City Council meeting was rather banal — no screaming, wailing or gnashing of teeth — just calm dialogue.
The council discussed plans for a new city building, but one major decision needed to be settled first. Would the building be a community center that helps senior citizens on the side, or a senior citizen center that helps the community on the side? There is a major difference as far as the federal government, and its money, is concerned.
Amanda Collins, from the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, explained to the council that if the building is to serve primarily as a community center, they would have to do an income survey to see if they qualify for a community development block grant from the Department of Environmental Quality.
By choosing a senior citizen center the city wouldn’t need to do an income survey and could just apply for the money now, but that funding could be taken away should Weston’s demographics change. Income surveys are done once every five years and are double blind, meaning that no one knows exactly who makes what.
The advantage of a survey is that it lasts for those five years, making the finances of the project more secure. The last income survey for Weston was conducted in 2016.
The council chose to do the income survey because of the assurance of funding, meaning the community center won the debate.
For those who couldn’t get their junk into the giant green dumpster before it was filled to the brim there is good news: the city has agreed to pay for a second one, but it will be in a different place since there have been instances of out-of-town junk being disposed of there.
The council entertained a visit from J. D. Drury, who is running for Franklin County District Three Commissioner. After a long discussion with the council listing various complaints with the current set of commissioners, he left. These complaints included accusations that they make decisions without public hearings; that they don’t coordinate with city government, and a basic sense of just being ignored.
One such complaint listed by the council was the lack of speeding enforcement, particularly on the West Side Highway coming into the city from the west. Mayor Garner stated that he has witnessed trucks coming down that hill going 60 miles per hour, and the city park is at the bottom of that hill. Mayor Garner vehemently stated that if a child is injured or dies from being hit by a speeding vehicle, the gloves come off.
In brighter news, Erin Larson has been sworn in as a new council member since Scott Vahsholtz has moved out of Weston. The first thing she and the rest of the council did was reaffirm their stance on the Fair Housing Act, agreeing to abide by its principles.
Walt Povey was at the meeting for a quick discussion with the council about a pending plan for a mother-in-law apartment, which the council assured him would be acceptable so long as the apartment doesn’t become its own separate dwelling — family only.