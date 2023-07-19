Support Local Journalism

The July meeting of the Weston City Council was, in keeping with tradition, the annual outdoor meeting to avoid — as Mayor Greg Garner himself put it, the “sweatbox” of a building.

With the Pioneer Day celebration so close on Saturday, July 22, the first person up was city event coordinator Taci Balls. Long story short, everything is going smoothly, writes the reporter quoting the famous last words. An itinerary of the day’s events is available on the city’s website located here: https://cityofweston-id.org/


