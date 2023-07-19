The July meeting of the Weston City Council was, in keeping with tradition, the annual outdoor meeting to avoid — as Mayor Greg Garner himself put it, the “sweatbox” of a building.
With the Pioneer Day celebration so close on Saturday, July 22, the first person up was city event coordinator Taci Balls. Long story short, everything is going smoothly, writes the reporter quoting the famous last words. An itinerary of the day’s events is available on the city’s website located here: https://cityofweston-id.org/
Tangentially related, the park may be getting a new drinking fountain. The quotes for the project currently run around $4,000. This will also be a water bottle filling station similar to those seen on Main Street in Preston. In future reservations for the park can be made from the city webpage. As a reminder, a reservation is $20 for residents and $50 for non-residents, though things like the pavilion can still be used anytime for free.
Troy Oldham was there to get council approval for a bike race. Unlike other bike races that come through Weston Canyon and out into the city, this one goes in reverse of that. Now, as you may recall from past years and other races, there have been issues with cyclists — to put it cleanly, “watering” and “fertilizing” various areas around the city. Such actions on behalf of cyclists resulted in the organizations that set it up losing their security deposit and the offenders banned. Troy assured the council there would be eight people stationed in Weston, one of whom be his own son. Also, other offending behavior, such as grouping up and blocking traffic, would be policed more so that they would be in line with their two-abreast rule.
Next was Cooper Huff, a man seeking to build a house on land currently owned by Ben Turnbow. The issues here are myriad. First, certain city amenities would have to be installed such as fire hydrants and sidewalks, neither of which are near the site. Then there is the issue that the land itself has already been subdivided and current code only allows a plot of land one subdivision ever, so even though the Turnbows are willing, and the subdivision happening before either men were owners, there might be nothing they can do.
