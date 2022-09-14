At the Weston City Council’s September meeting the air was hot and arid which, given all the talk on the water project, was kind of ironic.
Steve Wood, of Sunrise engineering was first to speak on the project. Due to a change in contractors the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is withholding the funds from being discharged to the city to pay for the work done. They advised the city to pay for the work using the money already turned over to them by the Army Corps of Engineers and then restoring that money from the DEQ when they finish their review. This should be to Weston’s benefit since before the meeting Steve took a cursory look at the set up at the well house and noticed that the PBR valve charged for on the bill was not installed or even present at the site.
The next topic was concerning the water usage rate of the entire city water system. Previously the only known water usage amount was the annual water usage, thanks to adding up everybody’s water meter month after month.
To better get funding for future maintenance on the water tank and the system as a whole, the city needs more information on the water demand for Weston City. These include the peak day demand — this is when everybody and then some are using water and how much. That day is the Pioneer Day celebration in July. Also the average demand — the daily usage of the city over the hours of the day, how much water is being used at 4 p.m. versus 4 a.m., and Dec. 31 versus July 31. More information on these matters makes it easier to get funding from various sources as they can use the data to back up their claims of why they need the money.
The issue of the spring as a municipal water source came next. Of the four water sources at Weston’s disposal, the spring is the most unpredictable, from its highest recorded output of 400 gallons per minute (GPM) to its lowest of 70 GPM. Since it has been years since a good wet spring, the spring is currently dropping in output as the surrounding hills that feed it are drying out. Presently it is at 240 GPM and falling.
The uncertainty of the spring is what sparked the water project in the first place. If the city were to take the highest reading as the average for the spring the city would have enough water for more than 200 new homes, while taking the lowest as the average puts the city 63 homes over already.
You may recall the recent debate over the need for a third well to supply the city to provide redundancy in the city’s water supply. The spring is currently the main water source for Weston, but by law those redundancies must exist to ensure the health and safety of the people of Weston. While well number three is meant to be used in emergencies, it will be exercised on occasion to keep the water quality high.
As a final note on water, the council will be holding a hearing on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. regarding the proposed increase in the water hookup fee from $7,500 to $20,000. This should help with paying off the new water system and deter any rampant growth of the city. The first payment on the system is due April 1, 2023.
The next issue was the reformatting of the city ordinances. Lance Evans, who is in charge of that effort, was there to provide the council with a rough draft and some questions.
The current standards for building lots allow for them to be as small as a quarter acre in size. The council has repeatedly stated in the past that they aim for lots no smaller than half an acre. The council understands that they can’t make everyone happy moving forward, but hope to speak to the future of Weston in a way that will minimize future disputes over land use. The council has requested maps to help make their thought process easier to visualize and explore.