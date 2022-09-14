Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At the Weston City Council’s September meeting the air was hot and arid which, given all the talk on the water project, was kind of ironic.

Steve Wood, of Sunrise engineering was first to speak on the project. Due to a change in contractors the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is withholding the funds from being discharged to the city to pay for the work done. They advised the city to pay for the work using the money already turned over to them by the Army Corps of Engineers and then restoring that money from the DEQ when they finish their review. This should be to Weston’s benefit since before the meeting Steve took a cursory look at the set up at the well house and noticed that the PBR valve charged for on the bill was not installed or even present at the site.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you