Parents have found themselves working in a new profession lately — that of teacher. And many of them need help that a book by Weston native, Carrie Cutler promises to provide.
When people ask former Oakwood Elementary fourth grade teacher, Carrie Stewart Cutler what she does, without blinking she answers with one word, “laundry.” She and her husband Chris are the parents of eight — ages 22 to four. When she isn’t cooking, cleaning, folding laundry or helping her kids with their homework, she is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Mathematics Education at the University of Houston. Carrie, or Dr. Cutler, has authored a book for parents and teachers in prekindergarten through fifth grade. The original title, How to Help Your Kids with Their Math Homework Without Strangling Them was softened by the publisher to the more academic sounding, Math-Positive Mindsets: Growing a Child’s Mind without Losing Yours. So, for those parents perplexed by this new world, Dr. Cutler’s book is heaven-sent.
“Many parents and even some teachers are unsure how to help kids in math,” she said. The purpose of the new book is to give anyone, even the most math-phobic, confidence sitting across from children and helping them with math.
Dr. Cutler is no stranger to teaching and math learning. After teaching fourth grade at the Oakwood, she taught in Provo and elsewhere. She has been teaching college-level mathematics methods classes for over 20 years. She has gathered a secret to successful teaching: Teachers take time to care about each student. As a student at West Side Junior High and then at Preston High School, she didn’t excel in mathematics, but her teachers and tutors were always willing to spend extra time to help her really understand.
Cutler’s book offers parents and teachers’ insight into what leads to success in math — hard work, persistence, and willingness to engage with and learn from mistakes. No one is born to be good at math, she said. Most can be helped to have math-positive mindsets, confidence to learn from mistakes and take a risk. The content of fractions, all the new math manipulatives, the language spoken in math books nowadays, and on standardized testing is enough to intimidate anyone, she said, so terms are explained.
The book’s Question and Answer format contains practical, plain-language responses that give instant access to helpful tips and explanations. Readers will find games, lessons, activities, and simple conversation starters that aim to make math fun and interesting. Cutler recommends looking at the Table of Contents to find a question like the one the reader is struggling with, then trying the suggested activities. “Pause”ative Boxes, encourage the reader to pause and think more deeply about the topic. Dozens of teaching tips for teachers, including lesson ideas and reminders about best practices for math classrooms are sprinkled throughout the book.
“My favorite part of the book is its emphasis on simple, quick activities parents and teachers can do to help kids grow their math understanding. I truly believe we need a shift from thinking a person must be born good at it to succeed in math. Math is for everyone! And so is this book!,” Cutler reports.
The book is published by Math Solutions, an imprint of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. It is available on Amazon and other on-line retailers.