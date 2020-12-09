Even before Weston’s December City Council meeting could officially convene, chit chat centered on a couple mysteries. The first was about the fireworks display that occurred on Dec. 1. Members of the Weston First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints set them off as part of a Christmas celebration. The major issue with the fireworks is that no one on the city council knew about it until they saw the light show.
The second was about lights seen up around the water tank after several council members compared notes and learned it wasn’t any of them. At present the security of the tank and its water supply is not in question, though the issue will be investigated further.
The major issue of the evening centered around Santa Claus and his annual visit to the children of Weston. The plan that was presented at the meeting by Janie Vahsholtz, the city’s event coordinator. At sundown, on Dec. 23, two teams of horse-drawn wagons will be pulled throughout the city for Santa to wave to all the good boys and girls gathered at their windows. The city is currently looking for volunteers to be Santa’s Little Helpers to help with the goodie bag deliveries.
In the coming days a mailer from the city will be sent out to everyone inside the city limits for them to mark how many children are in the house so that the correct number of goodie bags can be left by the home’s front door along with a loaf of Ol’ Grist Mill bread. Thanks to the change in plans due to the pandemic the city had extra funds to splurge with. A very brief debate concerning which bread to give out with sourdough being suggested, was cut off with the emphatic decision to go with Cinnamon Drop Bread, period, end of discussion. No one complained.
In other news the city’s sole utility truck, that is primarily used for the snow plow, is beginning to show its age. The city is currently looking for a gently-used truck to either serve as backup or replacement for the aging vehicle. The basic parameters the council is looking for are: one-ton truck minimum, ideally gas powered and a solid front axle as opposed to independent axles for more power. The issue with finding such a vehicle is that the used vehicle market seems to be drying up, driving prices thousands of dollars higher than what the city can comfortably justify spending.
The final issue of the evening was the renewal of Woodward’s Store’s business and liquor licenses, which happened unanimously. The council then did something rather interesting: they approved a blanket renewal of all existing business licenses provided they pay their fees by New Years Eve.