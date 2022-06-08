The June meeting of Weston’s city council was almost exclusively focused on one thing — the 24th of July celebration.
Taci Balls, the city’s event planner, took a chair from the front row to sit up close and personal with the council. The candy drop will be relatively cheap thanks to the generosity of the pilot donating his services and his aircraft. All the city has to do is pay for fuel and candy.
The dunk tank has been secured for the event, and there was even a suggestion made by Taci to have the council members volunteer to take a dip. The council was less than enthusiastic about the idea, despite Taci and several people in attendance showing enthusiasm.
There will be two bounce houses and a water slide. The vendors and activities will be more spread out so as to keep people from crowding together in the summer heat. The pattern for it will be two vendors and then an activity.
There were issues, though. Despite the very generous donation from Rocky Mountain Power, the project is still in the red. There was talk of community donations, but there’s a problem: there have been private donations in the past for passion projects like a community water fountain in the park, so some people might feel reluctant to donate yet again. This news shocked Mayor Greg Garner, who had no knowledge that such funds were missing or even donated in the first place. He asked Taci to collect the data on this issue for the council to review.
In smaller news, Weston’s state-mandated annual financial audit is nearing completion. When it is complete the audit will be a public record, so for anyone who is just dead certain that the council is a corrupt den of thieves, you can read through the entire report, all 80-plus pages of Weston’s well handled finances. Enjoy.