A breezy, chilly night was the perfect setting for more than 350 visitors to stroll past the 22 Halloween displays at the Weston City Pumpkin Walk on Friday, October 21 and despite wind, rain and snow on Saturday, October 22.

“It was fun!” said 2-year-old Connor Annable, with a big smile and eyes gleaming with excitement as he talked. His parents, of Preston, said they learned about the event reading about it in The Citizen. This was their first time to come to the pumpkin walk.


