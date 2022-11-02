...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
Lorajean Gudmundsen, dressed in a witch costume, served hot chocolate and cookies at the Weston City Pumpkin Walk.
A breezy, chilly night was the perfect setting for more than 350 visitors to stroll past the 22 Halloween displays at the Weston City Pumpkin Walk on Friday, October 21 and despite wind, rain and snow on Saturday, October 22.
“It was fun!” said 2-year-old Connor Annable, with a big smile and eyes gleaming with excitement as he talked. His parents, of Preston, said they learned about the event reading about it in The Citizen. This was their first time to come to the pumpkin walk.
“It was awesome. We’ll come again,” said Cassandra Annable. William Annable added “There was a lot of thought and effort put into it.”
What captured the eye of the visitors was that most of the displays were filled with bright, colorful painted pumpkins depicting themes of businesses like the Preston Fellows Chiropractic skeleton wearing a cowboy hat and holding a rope lasso around a hay-bale cow. More variety of painted pumpkins were shown at Charlie Bingham’s Pillow Panels, Tad’s Custom Cuts, Preston Bus Ladies, Stokes Marketplace, Mrs. Roberts 5th Grade Class, DDA of Preston, Close to Home Art, Bear River Headstart, and several family displays from the community.
One of the booths displayed a variety of creative painted pumpkins was by the seventeen Activity Day girls, ages 8-11, in the Weston 1st Ward. They chose the theme from the Primary Song “My Heavenly Father Loves Me” to paint pictures on their pumpkins.
Their Activity Days Leader, Jennifer Roberts, posted the words to the song on paper sheets hung by the pumpkins so visitors could read the words while relating them to the artwork on the pumpkins, such as a bird, musical notes, eyes, blue sky, clouds, a lilac tree, etc.
the entrance and exit. The Weston 2nd Ward Young Women also had a booth with painted pumpkins.
“There were so many displays this year. They were all good. I loved it,” said Amy Smart of Weston, who had also attended last year.
Hot chocolate and cookies were handed out by Lorajean Gudmundsen, dressed as a witch and assisted by her daughter, Lizzy.
Many children of all ages threw bean bags into the mouth of a painted pumpkin on a board. There was also a fish pond for expert fishermen to catch a metal fish with a magnet attached to the pole that told when caught what their prize was, like candy or a toothbrush.
Along with visitors from Franklin County, they also came from Utah to visit relatives in Weston. “I liked the school bus display as it brings awareness of the safety of our kids,” said Danni Smart, of Richmond, Utah.
The children that were with her offered comments:
“This is my first time to come here. I thought it was pretty cool. I liked all of the characters they had,” said Stratton Smart, age 12.
“I liked the cowboy skeleton with the hat because I’m a cowboy,” shared Bowdee Simmonds, age 8.
Talvery Simmonds, age 5, said “I liked the butterfly because it’s pretty.”
There was a wind on Friday while setting up the displays but on Saturday it started raining, then a wet, heavy snow fell all day long destroying a few canopies. But a few families ventured out on Saturday at the designated time and took the pumpkin walk anyway.
“Because of the weather on Saturday, we ended the walk early and cleaned everything up,” said Shari Willis, a Weston City resident who helped plan last year’s pumpkin walk and managed the event this year.
Shari added: “I think Friday night was a great turnout with good weather for the pumpkin walk. We got a lot of comments from people on the variety and creativity of the displays. People enjoyed the hot chocolate as they laughed and visited with friends and neighbors. It was just really good to be out enjoying life.”
A man who wanted to remain anonymous summed up the event, saying “I thought it was all cute and I enjoyed the uniqueness of it all.”
Shari is already looking forward to planning next year’s pumpkin walk.
