Weston City's new well has been completely finished and is ready to use. Not only does the well produce more than was originally expected but it came in under budget by $35,000, said Steven Wood, of Sunrise Engineering. He refunded the money to the city and updated the council on the building of the pump house. At present, construction of the pump house is slated to be finished by the end of the current fiscal year in September.
A report on the new well's influence on neighboring wells and the safe yield, the maximum that the city can pull from the ground at one time, will be sent to the proper authorities in The State of Idaho. During test runs of the well, it reached 400 gallons-per-minute. However, the state doesn’t like cities to run wells at full bore for fear that overuse would deplete underground aquifers. It is expected the state will set the limit at, or around, 300 gallons-per-minute. Samples from the well have been sent off to a lab to determine the water's quality.
Before leaving, Wood said additional grant funds were given to the Department of Economic Development. These funds are meant to promote economic opportunities for small communities and because of the pandemic, changes to the application process have been made that would be favorable to the City of Weston. The mayor and council members plan to meet with a former council member of Provo, Utah who has experience and knowledge of these grants.
In the Mayor's report, COVID-19 was present as well. According to the plan for reopening the state set forth by the governor and the state board of health, Idaho is currently in Stage three of four stages. The general outlay of the things allowed for this step is laid out online at: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/stay-healthy-order/
The finer points of concern regarding liability were also discussed. The first city to open their public restrooms, for example, will be blamed if that leads to another outbreak of COVID-19. Mayor Greg Garner did say that opening the public restrooms would be an option so long as there were frequent cleanings. He went on to say that they wouldn’t be sterilizing the play equipment because the summer heat and UV radiation coming naturally from the sun would destroy COVID-19 on those surfaces better and cheaper than they ever could.
Due to a failure of communication between council members and Weston citizens, a local car show was canceled. The council wishes to assure area residents that similar collapses in communication will not happen again.
In happier news, the 24 of July Celebration is still on, pending a lack of new community spread COVID-19 cases. That said there was a complaint that the parade has too many kids on floats throwing candy and too few on the sidewalk catching it.