Weston's July City Council meeting was well outside the norm. It wasn’t that the location was outside or the high temperatures that drove everyone out there. It was the sheer number of people in attendance, upwards of 100. Many brought their own chairs.
They were there regarding, again, water.
A pair of real estate developers, Sierra Homes and Heritage Development, are looking into developing land they bought west of Weston, up the canyon and outside of the city's boundaries. Two representatives were there to answer questions from both the council and the community.
Sierra and Heritage want the city of Weston to annex the property. As a result, all 22 lots would receive a water hookup, something all residences inside any city limit are entitled to. Several things stand in the way of that.
Obstacle number one is that the land in question is too high in elevation. Weston’s water pressure is maintained through gravity, meaning the lower a hook-up is from the tank the more consistent the water pressure. That land is above the maximum elevation the city's water tank can provide water to and still get good water pressure. The council gave permission for the developers to ask the engineers what could be done, if anything.
Obstacle number two is waste disposal. At present no city on the west side from Oxford to Weston has a sewer treatment system. This means that all wastewater goes into a residential septic tank where it settles and drains into the surrounding soil. The problem is that the soil of the area in question is a mixture of clay and silt. Silt will not retain the moisture that a good rainfall puts there, never mind the flood of water that a septic tank would provide. This could lead to seepage and contamination with nearby springs.
Obstacle three is the big one: no one wants it. While the temperament of the meeting remained cool, the air was charged with irritation. Jon Reeder expressed how, in his view, the new subdivision did not benefit the Weston community. Chris Bair is concerned that 22 new homes meant new families and more kids playing in the street and the potential they could be killed by speeding vehicles or farm equipment. His point was unintentionally reinforced by several passing pickup trucks roaring past and blowing black smoke. Robert Williams, an 80 year resident of Weston, summed up the mood of the meeting by basically telling the two developers to get lost.
The water part of the meeting ended with several revelations about the city’s water future. With the summer heat and increased demand for water, the tank is being drained faster than it is being replenished. This is normal during hot summer months, say city officials.
Sierra Homes and Heritage Development have a second avenue to develop the land. They can go through the county instead of the city. In that scenario, each lot owner would have to drill their own well, in accordance with state law. However, with the bad soil and an already dry well on site, that avenue is not promising. The representative from Sierra Homes noted that not all development is residential. For example, a storage shed would need no water or sewer.
Despite that option many of the attendees decided to contact the county commissioner representing their area, Dirk Bowles, regarding the proposed construction.
In other news the Pioneer Day Celebration on July 24 is looking to be its usual amazing event so get up early and enjoy a wonderful pancake breakfast.