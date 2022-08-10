The August Weston City Council meeting was highly traditional, which is a euphemism for “it was too hot and muggy to have the meeting inside the shed like usual.” So the whole thing moved out onto the grass where a slight breeze could help us all keep our heads.
The major issue of the night was a review of the Pioneer Day celebration. City Event Coordinator, Taci Balls, broke down the various issues with the parade, events and things behind the scenes.
The first issue was about t-shirts, due to the world starting up again after the pandemic supply chains are stretched tight. The problem was that the t-shirts didn’t arrive until the day of the festivities. This was due to several issues related to the printing of the design on the front. One solution that was proposed was to have a single graphic design for a long period, say for ten years. While this would drive the initial cost of the t-shirts up the long term benefits could prove to outweigh them. By using the same design with higher quality shirts people could reuse last year’s shirt instead of buying the new one every year, cutting down on future orders. The shirts would be different colors year to year to indicate when it was purchased.
Another issue with the t-shirts was money. Taci was forced to use her personal Paypal account that she uses for her business. However, due to a complaint concerning a particular shirt order there was a flag on the account that Taci had to work to clear. In the complaint she was called horrible and that they would never order from her again. Taci is hopeful that they will stick to their threat. The city will be establishing a Paypal, or similar online payment service, of their own to separate the two.
Other issues included volunteers being both a lack of muscle and lack of presence, as many just didn’t show up. A solution that was offered was to increase the thank you gifts and rewards, things such as free wristbands and tickets for the children of the volunteers to free up their attention.
There was some general rule breaking, such as when people would go into off-limits areas just for the shade and people parking in areas reserved for vendors. After trying to calmly move the cars she finally had to shout that the owners of the cars had five minutes to move their vehicle or get ticketed and towed. Let’s just say they heard that loud and clear.
Entertainment came next. While there was a push from the council to include animals in the celebrations as a way to stay connected to the agricultural spirit of Weston, they had to admit that the animal chase is most likely on its way out. The problem was that few people wanted to donate a free animal for the event and even fewer wanted to take it home with them.
There were two options proposed, either a petting zoo or asking a member of a high school sports team run around instead of an animal. This raised concerns about liability — should a child be injured running after a quarterback, is the city on the legal hook? Since there are about ten months until the next Pioneer Day celebration needs to be seriously worked on, some of these issues will most likely be put on the backburner.
One entertainment purchase the city is considering for the near future is a pneumatic water slide. The plan is for it to be a general attraction for future events, but during the hot times of the Pioneer Day celebration the inflatable slide can have a hose hooked up to it so the kids get wet and cool on their way down.
Finally, garbage: the Pioneer Day celebration is the biggest event of the year for Weston, and it shows in the amount of trash left behind. The council is considering ordering a large dumpster for the event, but the problem that came to mind first is where to park the thing. Once more, this is another issue that there is ample time to sort through.