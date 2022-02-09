Weston City's council meeting was pretty routine. Kent Aston was sworn in as a city council member as a result of last November's election. Business license renewals were approved by the council for Scott Vahsholtz who owns Proshot Services, a trucking company, and Wes Karren who owns Wild West Performance and Repair.
Jac Jeppsen approached the city council to obtain a building permit, but this action item was tabled until he could present the city with the appropriate paperwork. His request will be considered at next month's meeting.
Tyson Schvaneveldt asked if the council would approve of his relocation of his water hookup located on his corner lot which is not large enough to build a home, to another location on his property that would be appropriate for building a home. The council approved the move at his expense and the move must be supervised by Glenn Kirkbride.
The Little Red Bike Club requested a permit for their annual bike event in June. Mayor Greg Garner expressed concern that no map was provided in this request, so the council tabled the request until more information is provided.
Steve Wood, of Sunrise Engineering, was not able to attend the meeting with his monthly water project review because of COVID. The codification of the city ordinances is still ongoing and the council will try to meet sometime this month to conduct a workshop on completing this project. Mayor Garner would like to get this codification project under legal review as soon as possible.
Janie Vahsholtz, Weston City Events Coordinator, submitted her letter of resignation to the city council, citing verbal harassment. This council expressed their appreciation for her service to our city. An announcement will be sent out for her replacement. The pay for this position is $60 per month which is more of a volunteer position. Anyone interested in the Events Coordinator position should contact the Weston City Clerk, Denise Johnson.