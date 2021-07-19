Weston City has planned its annual full day of activities to celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24.
A 5K/1 mile walk begins at 7 a.m. and High Fitness will be held in the tennis court.
The West Side High School Band will serve breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. as a fundraiser for its activities.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and is followed by games and vendors in the park. A water slide and bounce house will open at noon, and an airplane will drop candy at 1 pm. Animal chases begin at 1:30 pm. and a shootout at the Woodward's Country Store will be held at 7 p.m.
Dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. and Rough Stock will perform from 8 p.m. until the fireworks begin at dark.
The event is sponsored by Trails West, ProShot Service, Sunrise Engineering, Cache Valley Bank, Rocky Mountain Power, It Takes A Village, Queeny B, and Weston City.