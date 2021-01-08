The January city council meeting for The City of Weston was a short event.
Due to being exposed to COVID-19 Steven Wood of Sunrise engineering did not attend the meeting, but sent an update to the council on the well-house project. Weston City Council reviewed the plans and decided to exclude windows in its construction. That’s due to two official reasons: windows would be less energy efficient than regular concrete, and they would be unnecessary due to the fact that, by law, the building must have both an air pump for ventilation and a passive air vent to prevent toxic fumes from building up.
Another update was that the city codes have been codified and a rough draft has been submitted for the council to review. The document that was submitted to the council was about 70 pages long and ran the city $2,800. The current plan for when the document is finalized is that the council will nullify all existing codes and replace them with the new streamlined document.