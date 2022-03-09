...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weston’s March city council meeting began with a job interview. The council turned up early and was conducting an executive session to interview an applicant for the vacant Event Coordinator job. In the end Taci Balls was hired and confirmed to the job first thing.
Tyler Olson was there to tell the council that he was running for county commissioner. He gave the standard campaign speech promising accountability and transparency, about checks and balances, and proper procedure, etc. He then left for Clifton after shaking the council members’ hands.
Little red bike ride, a woman’s only cycling event, sent an event marshal, Kate Sturgeon, to talk to the council about having their event go through Weston. She stressed the difference between their bike ride and previous bike races. Several members of the council were relieved to hear this difference because of previous bike racers using Weston as a public toilet. Mrs. Sturgeon emphasized that rider etiquette would be enforced both in the city limits and out.
Walt Povey was there to finalize the removal of an old, unused, right of way easement on his property. After the city consulted with their attorney, Steve Fuller, the motion was approved freeing up a half acre of land. It was later revealed that this was Steve’s last act as Weston’s attorney before retiring. This proved an issue with Quinton Zilles’ request to be annexed into the city and granted a water hookup.
The council informed him that until a new city attorney could be hired the matter would need to be tabled. Concerned that the council was intending to brush him off indefinitely, he insisted on a definitive time frame so the council told him one to two months, depending on the hiring process.
During the public comments section of the meeting, Paul and Shelley Campbell addressed their concerns that Weston was becoming “shabby” with junk beginning to pile up in peoples’ yards. The council explained that there is little they can do officially as there is no room in the budget for an enforcement officer that would fine the offenders and compel them to act. They did say that they would be looking into requesting a large dumpster like the ones Dayton has behind the Seminary building all summer.