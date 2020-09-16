The September Weston city council meeting began with a small revelation: the ordinances for the city of Weston need codifying. At present there is no central source of the city ordinances and there is no simple way to know if they are currently in agreement with current state regulations. That’s where Shannon Ellsworth of Sunrise Engineering comes in, the city has hired her to review the ordinances in their various states and collate them into a single document. When she asked the council why one of the ordinances looked like it had been written on a typewriter the council confirmed that it had been, then joked that they had at least spared her hassle of dealing with the stone tablets. The codifying and double checking of the city ordinances is expected to take a full month.
The next issue was the building permit for Hal Chugg’s new workshop. Chugg does ornate metal work at Utah State University, but wishes to establish his business in Weston. The permit was reviewed and granted on condition it pass the approval of Randi Henry, the city’s building inspector.
Steven Wood, also of Sunrise Engineering, presented the council with updated plans for the well house that is going to be built next to the new water tank. The conversation swirled around various water related subjects including the possibility of replacing the fire hydrants with a better model. The newer model is designed so that should something like a runaway semi run over and shear off a hydrant, Weston won’t have its own Old Faithful.
The final water issue of the evening was brought up by Brent Webb who was seeking to rent some of the excess Twin Lakes water shares that the city has allotted for the park. Councilman Ryan Beckstead was delighted at the prospect of a neglected resource being put to good use.
Mayor Garner took this moment to express concerns of cross contamination (which is when canal water, and any microbes contained therein, backflows into the city water lines resulting in the need to issue a city wide boil warning).
The night ended with a report on the modification to the intersection of 100 South and 200 East since the road itself is in good shape the repositioning of signs has been shelved for the foreseeable future. Instead white cement barriers will be placed there and they will have reflective tape on them so that they can best be seen by passing traffic.