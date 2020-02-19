At a recent cereal school, Dr. Jayne Bock of the Wheat Marketing Center in Portland Oregon spoke on the “fact versus fiction” of wheat nutrition. I was intrigued by the topic. I know wheat marketing occurs but what drives that marketing is, at times, fascinating. I remember years ago visiting a research center that was testing new wheat varieties for the market. The researchers were using flour from the various wheat varieties to bake “cookies” and evaluate the varieties based on their performance in the cookies. What was being evaluated had nothing to do with nutrition but rather with the appearance and uniformity of the cookies themselves. It was all for packaging and visual appeal to the consumer.
During Dr. Bock’s presentation, we were reminded that whole wheat is naturally more nutritious than enriched wheat flour. It was interesting to learn, however, that enriched flour is legally required to supplement the vitamins and minerals lost during processing, alleviating much of the deficit. Enriched flour is literally ‘enriched’ with nutrients and hence the name. Unfortunately, while whole wheat is nutritionally superior, efforts to promote whole wheat have demonized enriched products. We generally need more grains in our diet regardless of their treatment before we ingest them.
One of the current challenges facing the wheat industry are dietary trends such as gluten-free, low carb, non-GMO and organic which often tend to reduce grains in our diet. Some people have legitimate medical reasons for reducing their grain or form of grain intake. Some isn’t the majority and most of us are nutritionally compromised by such choices. Of course, decisions are individual but too often we rely on hype and popularity to make health choices for us.
I can’t pretend to be a health expert, but I can comment on the consequences of our collective choices. As consumers, we are king and can demand whatever products we are willing to pay for, the latter being key. My wife recently taught an object lesson to our children that showed how consequences are irrefutably connected to our choices. We adults are still trying to learn that lesson. I’ve been guilty of looking at bread labels and wondering what all the unpronounceable ingredients are. The fact is, each one has a purpose, or it wouldn’t be there. Dr. Bock explained that calcium propionate is a fungal inhibitor (that naturally occurs in sourdough). Monoglycerides and diglycerides slow bread from getting stale. L-cysteine is a mixing aide that reduces the time needed to prepare the dough. The list goes on. I don’t know the health consequences of each ingredient, but I do know that companies use them to reduce the cost of products from farm field to kitchen table. We’ve demanded cheap bread through our buying choices and manufacturers have delivered.
The wheat industry is no different than others. Dr. Bock discussed ways they are looking to adjust to current market trends. Some of the changes may even actually make wheat products more nutritious for the consumer. Others may serve only to increase the cost of the products we buy. Humans have an innate drive to explore and find new and better methods. We question status quo and authority just because its there. In the health world at least, I believe wheat (and other grains) are the steady staple. The faithful companion that won’t let us down.