Olivia Wheatley and Trevor J Krebs have chosen June 5th 2020 to be married and sealed for eternity in the Logan Temple. Parents of the bride are Bert and Laura Wheatley of Fairview Idaho. The groom’s parents are Liz and Jody Krebs of Lewiston Utah. Olivia graduated from Preston High School and served a mission in the West Virginia Charleston Mission where she met Trevor who was also serving in West Virginia. Trevor graduated from Sky View High School and works at Rivermill Cabinet. The couple will make their home in Logan Utah while Olivia continues her education at Utah State University.
