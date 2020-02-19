The first annual wheelchair basketball exhibition game has been set for Wednesday, March, 4 at 6 p.m. at the Elwell Gym, 755 N. West Side HWY, Dayton.
Featuring Wheelin Wildcats vs local policemen, firefighters, military and representatives of Franklin County Medical Center, the game will raise funds for the DDA in Preston.
One of the Wheelin' Wildcats is Travis Purser, who grew up in Preston and now lives in Ogden.
Purser is lauded by other event organizers as one who makes things happen. Purser says that's because the program made such a difference in his own life.
Just four days before his 21st birthday, Purser said he and his younger brother were traveling between jobs when a medical condition caused his brother, the driver, to blacked out. Their vehicle crossed the center line and hit head on, which left Travis's legs paralyzed. For the athletic young man, life became bleak, and although he found ways to remain active, he struggled emotionally.
"I didn't want to be known as 'the wheelchair guy,'" he said. Four years ago he was re-invited to participate on the wheelchair basketball team and decided to give it a try. "It opened up a whole new world for me," he said. The people in the organization changed his outlook on life.
"Now I just try to involve anyone I know with a disability," he said. "We do a lot of exhibition games that involve able-bodied people in it to raise awareness." He hopes that they inform others with disabilities about the team.
Whether one is able-bodied or disabled, Purser invites them to "Come play! We're raising money and having fun!"
"Since Travis joined our team, he has become not just a gifted athlete, he has been a valuable asset as well," said Vern Burgess, the Wheelin Wildcat's coach. Burgess credits Purser with "keeping a bunch of talents together." He coordinates games and repairs chairs.
"Travis has taken on much of the heavy work needed to keep us going, personally purchasing ultra-light sports chairs, an enclosed trailer, recruiting extra bodies to train, fund-raising and so much more," said Burgess. "An awful lot of my responsibilities have been alleviated or greatly reduced which helps all of us, and keeps the ball bouncing," continued Burgess. A military accident landed him in a wheelchair, he said.
The event is co-sponsored by the team and Roads to Independence.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be sold as will other treats on March 4. Chances on prizes will be raffled, and a half-time entertainment, including rival high school challenges, will make the the night a family friendly event.
Admission is two cans of food which will be given to the Preston Community Food Pantry.