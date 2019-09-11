Dear Editor,
My wife and I were scanning my dad’s old slides when we discovered a picture of a painting my dad, Ivan Cordingley, painted and donated of the Nativity, that hung in the Primary room of the Preston First (Fifth/Eighth) Ward building. In the late 80’s or early 90’s The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints remodeled the building. The painting was no longer used after the building was remodeled. We, as the family, would like to know if anyone knows where it is or who has it.
Sincerely,
Carl I. Cordingley