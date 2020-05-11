The White House is highlighting Idaho as a leader among states for plans to safely and responsibly reopen the economy and for how the state has allocated federal relief funds.
Preston native, Brandon Woolf has also been noted for his role in the process.
“We are encouraged to see so many states embracing the phased approach to reopening their economies that’s contemplated in our guidelines for Opening Up America Again. Governor Brad Little of Idaho released ‘Rebound Idaho’…that will consist of four phases and require specific criteria that Idaho and businesses need to meet to begin to reopen,” Vice President Mike Pence said recently.
Governor Little approved his Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s recommendations for the allocation of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The full breakdown is available at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/coronavirus-financial-advisory-committee/.
Two-thirds of the federal funds that have been allocated so far in Idaho – more than $300 million – will go directly to small businesses in the form of cash grants and cash for personal protective equipment to support workers and customers. No other state is putting up more money to directly support small business.
The majority of the remaining amount has been allocated to local governments and tribal governments throughout Idaho.
Idaho received $1.25 billion in April as part of the CARES Act. Approximately 36-percent of the funds have been allocated so far, and the rest remains in a state account to cover any extraordinary and unanticipated expenses that may arise.
All expenditures of the CARES Act funds will be made available at Transparent.Idaho.Gov, State Controller Brandon Woolf’s web site that shows Idaho citizens how taxpayer dollars are being spent.
“Our priority is to directly support small businesses as much as possible as we prudently and judiciously expend these taxpayer dollars. I want to thank President Trump, our congressional delegation, and our champion of transparency State Controller Brandon Woolf, for their support,” Governor Little said. Woolf is a 1991 graduate of Preston High School.
Small businesses can begin applying for the Idaho Rebound cash grants today. Information on how to apply is at https://rebound.idaho.gov/idaho-rebound-cash-grants-for-small-businesses/.