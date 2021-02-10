Winter weather gave this Whitney barn an artistic flair last week. Several inches of snow brought out snow plows. Franklin County is still in need of precipitation to fill reservoirs and green fields this summer. The Franklin Basin Snowtel Site has measured 14.5 inches of snow today, with the snow/water equivalent being 11.3 inches. The Emigrant Summit site has measured 10.1 inches of snow, with the snow/water equivalent being 9.9 inches. To date, the UDSA records show that the Bear River Basin has received 70 percent of the precipitation it receives on average.
White on white
Tags
Necia Seamons
Editor
