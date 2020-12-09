Mitchell A. and Amy Jo Whiteley of Preston, Idaho are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Jessica Jo, to Ryan Porter Vineyard, son of Chad and Molli Vineyard of Ontario, Oregon.
Their marriage will take place on December 12, 2020. A reception will follow from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. that evening, which will be at the Old Rock Church in Providence, Utah. Friends and relatives are invited.
A celebratory open house took place in Ontario, Oregon on December 5, 2020. The couple will be sealed in the Logan Utah temple for time and all eternity on January 7, 2021.
Jessica is a graduate of Preston High School where she was involved in athletics, the National Honor Society program, and church activities. Following her graduation, she signed with Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon, to play for their volleyball program and receive an Associate of Arts degree. During her time here, she met Ryan. After graduating from TVCC, Jessica accepted a full ride scholarship to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She plays for the volleyball program there and is completing her undergraduate degree in Nutrition and Public Health.
Ryan graduated from Nyssa High School where he was involved in athletics, Future Business Leaders of America, and church activities. He played football, baseball, tennis, and wrestling. Ryan served a two year LDS mission in Iquitos, Peru from 2017 to 2019. He graduated with an Associates Degree from Treasure Valley Community College. Ryan will complete his Business degree at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
They will reside in Edwardsville, Illinois until they complete their degrees.
The couple is registered at Amazon and Bed, Bath, and Beyond.