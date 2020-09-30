The identities of the Preston Lion’s Club circa 1950 are being sought by Myrna Fuller for the Larsen-Sant Library’s project of digitizing historical photos related to Franklin County.
This photo, donated by Nat and Dean Edwards, was taken in the basement of the Franklin County Courthouse by the Anderson Studio, which operated in Preston for decades.
Currently identified in the photo are, from left to right:
4th Row: (1) Rulon Dunn, (2) Orson Baugh, (3) J. C. “Joe” Goff, (4) C. I Goff, (5) Mark Hammmond, (6) Tom Albaugh, (7) Max Norton (Steve’s dad), (8) Keith Larson (Kris Beckstead’s dad), (9) Fred Davis (Ivan davis’s dad?), (10) Ted Steers(?), (11) Leo Palmer?
3rd Row: (1)???, (2) LeGrande Burton, (3) Wallace Jensen (postmaster), (4) Earl Nelson (Neil’s dad), (5) Dr. N. S. Howell (vet), (6) Lowell Smith (ford tractor dealer), (7) Nat Edwards (Edwards floral), (8) Frank Foss, (9) Floyd Didricksen, (10)??? (11)???, (12)???
2nd Row seated: (1) Dean Rust (Rust Bakery), (2) Gail Turner, (3) Robert “Bob” Gibson, (4) Weldon “Dutch” Nash, (5) Horland Simmonds (superintendent, (6) Lyle Shipley, (7) Dr. Orvid Cutler, (8) Merlin Smith (Marida’s Dress Shop), (9)???, (10) Neff Booth, (11) Milton Cutler, (teacher), (12)???
1st row on the floor: (1)???, (2) Glen Godfrey, (3) Vaughn Greaves, (4) Dell Bosen (Clair’s brother), (5) ???, (6) Joe Garner, bank manager), George Price (school teacher), (8) Herman Richards (funeral director).
Anyone with information on the unidentified persons in this photo is requested to contact Fuller at the library, 208-852-0175.