The parents of Bailee Lynn Wiley are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter to Hayden Anton Burbank in a private ceremony on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Bailee is the daughter of Robert L. Wiley of Logan, Utah and Boyd and Molly Johnson of Preston, Idaho.
Hayden is the son of Cameron T. Burbank of Smithfield, Utah and Dannette Clayton of Blackfoot, Idaho.
A reception in their honor will be held that evening at the Preston Airport in the Johnson Hangar from 7-9pm.
The couple will make their home in Mapleton, UT