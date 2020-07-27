William "Bill" Leon Klippert passed away early Sunday morning, July 26, July 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 76. He was born in Preston, Idaho on January 6, 1944, to Myrl William and Conna (Kendall) Klippert.
Bill married Jane Elizabeth Baker on September 2, 1966, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. He became an engineer for Utah Power and Light at the Naughton Power Plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming, where he spent 32 years before retiring in 2003. Bill held many church callings but his favorite was serving the past seven years at the Logan Temple.
He is survived by his wife Jane of Nibley, UT; son William Myrl (Paula) Klippert of Wellsville, UT, daughter Tracey Lynn Klippert of Vilseck, Germany, and son John David (Stephanie) Klippert of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter Britney Klippert of Knoxville, TN; five siblings Karen (Kenny) Hobbs of Preston, ID, Linda (Ken) Hansen of Cub River, ID, Donna (Scott) Hill of McMinnville, OR, David (Anita) Klippert of Benson, UT and Kim Galvez of Preston, ID; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Myrl and Conna Klippert.
Funeral services will be announced by the Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Bill or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com