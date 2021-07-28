To people living today the life of a pioneer could be a script for an action movie. The strong leading man going forth in one adventure after another, accomplishing daring feats, finding romance and doing it all in under two hours. When asked to recount his life history, William Moroni Blair — my great, great grandfather — said, “They seem to think I have passed through some experiences, but I will say my life has been like thousands of my generation — nothing serious.”
Lets set the stage and give you some background. The Parents of William Moroni Blair met at a street meeting in London. Ruth Suddery a beautiful red-haired maid with a lovely soprano voice was standing on the street corner singing to draw a crowd that would listen to the Elders of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints message. A young man 18 year old Isaac Blair was drawn to the singing. He stopped to hear the Elders message and later both maid and man joined the Church and in 1850 they were married. They settled in Wales for a time, four of their children were born there. They moved back to London where the next five children were born. The oldest child born (our hero) was named William Moroni Blair. He was born in May of 1851. As a child he worked in the factories in London. His father was a weaver and he also worked in a place that produced the gas used to light the city of London. The family wanted to Emigrate to the land of Zion which was America. With such a large family and not being able to save very much money they knew that they wouldn’t be able to. Issac and Ruth were advised to send their eldest son William to Utah and then they would be sure to go themselves, having both their son and the church to go for.
William’s mother Ruth went to work in the laundry while grandma Suddery took care of the family. They begin saving a few pennies from their salary. Soon they had enough to send their eldest son William to Utah with some Saints who were immigrating. William was 15 years old when he boarded the ship American Congress with 350 Saints. He recollected the parting from father, mother, brother and sisters is a trial that came too often in those days. To stand on the deck and watch one’s home pass slowly out of sight well one’s feelings cannot be described. The journey by ship lasted six weeks beginning from May 23, to July 5, 1866, in New York. American Congress was the third ship of the season from Europe. One of the companions William met on that voyage was a woman named Sister Wakefield. She was traveling with her young daughter.
Sister Wakefield became ill and asked William if he would take care of her daughter and see that she got to the Valley if anything happened to her. The mother became an invalid and William did his best to care for the mother and daughter.
After getting off the ship they had to take a slow train to Omaha. Then from Omaha it was walk west or stay in Winter Quarters.
William made arrangements to come west. He was anxious to learn about horses so he offered to walk and drive and care for a wagon.
William was at the river washing his clothes when he stayed in the water too long and took a cramp. He was very sick for three days. On the banks of the Missouri Sister Wakefield the mother of the girl passed away. When he finally came to his senses he found out that the mother had died and the girl had left with others and was gone on the plains. Years later William was reunited with the little girl, the daughter of Sister Wakefield. She had a good life.
A few days later he started with Daniel Thompson’s train of 84 wagons. William recounts, “Many things happened on that journey. I remember saving a man from drowning in the Platte River a close call for both of us. Me being only 15 and he a man, but I was spared for other troubles no doubt. After guarding camp by night and walking by day we reached the blessed city of the Saints where I met dear friends.
“I will say I needed them for I was nearly naked, having left London in May and this was October. I had walked 1,000 miles, guarded camp twice a week and never in a bed during the journey. In fact I was lucky to get under a wagon with an ox yoke for a pillow. 84 wagons with many sick, some dying and many unable to leave their wagons.
“Well the dear Lord was with us and the poor kid who writes this has met friends on every hand and some of the best. Brother John Taylor who later became president of the church... was very kind to me. I had the pleasure of singing to him at evening. I may say there was a certain girl living with them with beautiful hair waiting for me, though others sought her company. In the course of time we found that dear old endowment house and our career began. Hence joys and sorrows in plenty have come. Williams’ sister Ruth Blair later wrote, “She heard that when William was crossing the plains his company ran out of food and for the balance of the journey they were allotted one teaspoon of flour per day. Brother William had a pretty hard time here alone. You could follow his footsteps by the blood in the snow.”
In 1868 Isaac Blair was able to borrow enough money from a Mr. Harding to bring the rest of the family to Utah and reunite with William.
In 1874 William Moroni Blair’s family moved to Cache Valley.
In 1876 they were beset with grasshoppers, which devoured many fields. William and his family felt starvation seem to stare them in the face. Two-thirds of their wheat was destroyed and William made deep ditches around what was left. It was four feet at the bottom, three feet at the top with deep holes.
He noted, “The baby was sleeping in the shade and my wife Lavinia and young son William were helping to drive the grasshoppers into these ditches. William rather enjoyed driving the grasshoppers into the ditch. He fell into one of the ditches that was half full of grasshoppers. The grasshoppers were so hungry, they were near to starving so they started to eat little William’s legs. By the time they were able to pull him out of the ditch his legs were bleeding in many places.
“Grasshoppers, frosts in July 1877, high winds ever blowing away the land. I may say we were in rags but we were able to keep up through the blessings of the Lord,” he finished.
The years passed and William Moroni Blair had many more adventures in his life, such as working on the Logan Temple. He loved his family — both wives, 22 kids, and the 106 grandchildren he knew.
My great, great grandfather had a good life, well-lived, one that would make a good movie. But he — and those people of that time — never felt like they were special. It makes me feel like my life isn’t that bad, and I’m so grateful he persevered and left his legacy for us. He stood for something, and put it all on the line. Of all the adversity of his life, he just kept going. That’s the main thing to me — he kept going.