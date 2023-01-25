The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
On Jan. 20 Preston avenged their earlier season loss to the Broncos in Blackfoot. They started off strong with a 14-7 advantage after the first quarter and outscored Blackfoot in all but the second quarter for a 63-53 victory. Leading by just one at the half and four at the end of the third quarter, Preston wasn’t able to pull away until the final minutes of the game.
Cam Hobbs led the team with 26 points followed by Kaden Larsen with 11 and Tate Hess and Cruz Harris combined for 20 points.
“A good, hard-fought win on the road tonight,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “Our defense was solid and we made some big stops down the stretch. Everyone on the team contributed tonight. Cam had a great game and Cruz and Kaden Larsen off the bench gave us a big spark.”
At home against Century on Jan. 19, Preston jumped out to a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and never relinquished it. They extended it to 37-21 at the half and 55-38 at the end of the third quarter before winning the contest 69-50.
Defense was key to keeping the Diamondbacks from establishing any momentum. Hess, Harris and Kaden Larsen all recorded blocks for Preston.
Kade Lords led with 14 points followed by Druw Jones with 13, Hobbs with 12, Hess and Kaden Larsen with 10 each and Wil Hamblin with seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.