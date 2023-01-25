Support Local Journalism

The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.

On Jan. 20 Preston avenged their earlier season loss to the Broncos in Blackfoot. They started off strong with a 14-7 advantage after the first quarter and outscored Blackfoot in all but the second quarter for a 63-53 victory. Leading by just one at the half and four at the end of the third quarter, Preston wasn’t able to pull away until the final minutes of the game.


