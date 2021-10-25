Preston (now 6-3) traveled to Snake River to play against the Panthers with the hope to gain another win to place themselves in a good seeding for the playoffs bracket. The victory of 17-14 did just that and put Preston in an advantage to continue their season a little longer. Preston has been matched against Shelly for Friday in their first post season game.
First quarter against Snake River saw Preston's Emery Thorson pick-off a Snake River pass and run the ball back to the 15-yard line. Knapp completed a touchdown pass to Chevy Nelson, and a P.A.T by Owen Pearson put Preston 7-0. Preston continued to dominate the game the second quarter with a clock controlled drive all the way down the field, but turned the ball over on downs in the red zone. Snake River answered back with less than a minute before half time by scoring a touchdown and completed a two-point conversation.
Third quarter saw Preston score with a 30-yard field goal by Pearson, a score that ended up making the difference in the game. Fourth quarter Preston made a touchdown with a drive that ended by a toss from Emery Thorson to Brecker Knapp who took the ball to the one-yard line and finished off the drive with Thorson rushing in the endzone. Snake River scored one final time but it wasn't enough to take the win away from Preston.
Brecker Knapp threw five passes for eight completions for a total of 57 yards. Emery Thorson carried the ball nine times for 67 yards. Charles Iverson had eight carries for 47 yards.