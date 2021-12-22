Last year, a community effort to brighten the holiday season in the Winder and Banida area led to a handful of residents decorating their properties.
There were a lot more people on board this time around, thanks to an organized effort by locals.
“We weren’t able to socialize very much during that time, so a few of us neighbors decorated our houses,” said Mark Lindhardt. “Then this year, we wanted to continue to hopefully brighten people’s spirit during the holidays as well as make it fun for the children. In order to accomplish that desire, we decided that to have more people get involved, we would have a contest.”
This year, Lindhardt and others planned and pulled off the first “Winder Wonderland.” Prior to the activity, the Young Men in the Winder Ward delivered fliers throughout the neighborhood inviting people to hook up lights on their house and in their yards offering their help if they needed it. The Young Women also helped by putting up some lights.
On Tues., Nov. 30, residents met at the kickoff for the first Winder Wonderland contest at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building for doughnuts, hot chocolate and fireworks.
Then residents took a tour of the 20 houses that had lights displayed on their property and got to vote on the top three they thought had the best displays. The list of names of those participating in the contest were posted on the town’s Facebook page where people could vote, plus they could text Lindhardt with their top three choices.
“There were a lot of clever displays,” Lindhardt said. “Most houses and trees were decorated with lots of lights, projections of lights shined on the houses, lots of inflatables, and one person stapled the family name on the roof of their house.”
“Part of this fun activity for me was that I got to take several widows around in my car for a tour of the houses,” said Jonna Clement, Relief Society President.
The community was invited to the Winder Ward annual Christmas party on Thurs., Dec. 16., where the winners were announced and prizes given to the top three winners and the three runners-up. Sponsors were Standard Plumbing and Bomgaars in Preston; and C-A-L Ranch, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart in Logan. The sponsors donated prizes of Christmas lights, inflatables, and warm gloves to wear while setting up the display.
First place went to Mike and Kylee Williams, who used 250 strands of lights. Coming in second were Shawn and JaNea Lund, who stapled their name to the roof and had Christmas trees made out of lights. Third place went to Kati Talbot, who had lots of inflatables and projections. Runners up were Nathan and Brandi Skeen, Theron and Mari Smith, and Ben and Janae Cox.
“The lighting festival is to brighten up the community and lift each other’s spirits during this holiday season and we did that through this contest,” said Lindhardt. “We like to say thanks to all of the residents for their clever displays and participation in this community event.”