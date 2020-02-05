Windy snowstorm expected to make roads dangerous

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are advising the traveling public to use caution while in transit due to an extended severe winter weather advisory beginning this evening Wed., Feb. 5.
Drivers can expect high winds, blowing and drifting snow, low visibilty and heavy snow in higher elevations. Up to five inches of snow in the valley and nine inches in the mountains is expected over the next 24 hours, in Franklin County, the eastern part of Oneida County and north throughout the Snake River Plain.
ITD advises drivers to expect intermittent road closures as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation may require a halt in snow-clearing operations if conditions become too dangerous for plows to operate.
"We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall," says ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen. "Starting tomorrow, our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow."
ITD District 5 Operations Manager Greydon Wright also noted, "We urge all travelers to plan your drive ahead of time in case roads are icy or closed. Check 511 and please drive safe!"
The Idaho State Police and ITD are encouraging motorists to use caution if they must travel. 9-1-1 may be called for assistance in case of emergency.
Road conditions and closures will be posted on Idaho's traveler advisory service at 511.idaho.gov or call 5-1-1.
Additional information on winter safety can be found at: itd.idaho.gov/road-mtce/