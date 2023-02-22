Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Winners of the 2023 Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest, including three students from Franklin County schools, were announced February 11 at a ceremony at Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA) Community Art Day.

Over 800 high school teens from southern Utah to southern Idaho participated in creating clean air public service announcements (PSAs) for the contest this year, and 60 entries were selected by their respective high schools as finalists. All the finalists’ PSAs are on display at NEHMA through the end of February.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.